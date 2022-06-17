 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A: Mark Mintzlaff, senior, MICDS

Led Rams in goals (53) and ranked second in points (77), earning second-team all-state honors. Mintzlaff excelled during the playoffs, producing a nine-point, nine-ground ball performance against Eureka and netting four of the Rams’ seven goals in the title game against De Smet.

