A: Mark Mintzlaff, senior, MICDS

Led Rams in goals (53) and ranked second in points (77), earning second-team all-state honors. Mintzlaff excelled during the playoffs, producing a nine-point, nine-ground ball performance against Eureka and netting four of the Rams’ seven goals in the title game against De Smet.
Ben Vessa
