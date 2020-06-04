A: Max Keeley, CBC
Graduation year: 2014

The 2013 player of the year, Keeley scored 33 goals, had 29 assists and scooped 57 ground balls while leading the Cadets to a 14-5 record and their first state title since 2007. Keeley recorded five hat tricks that season and was even more dominant as a senior, amassing 118 points (53 goals, 65 assists) while leading CBC to a 20-3 record and a state runner-up finish. The Cadets lost to MICDS, 11-10, in the 2014 state title game, despite a three-goal effort from Keeley.

