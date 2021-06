The all-time leader in career goals and points for Lindbergh, Grebe scored 59 goals, the fourth-highest total in the area, and added 20 assists. He scored 11 goals in the Flyers’ playoff run to the Show Me Cup championship, including a hat trick in an 11-7 victory over Seckman in the title game. A first-team all-state and all-academic selection, Grebe will continue his playing days at Elmhurst University.