 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A: Quinn Sweeney, senior, Lindbergh

  • 0

Led the Flyers in goals (50) and assists (22), earning first-team all-state recognition. Sweeney scored six goals in a win against Kirkwood and dished out five assists in a victory over Parkway West, helping Lindbergh begin the season 5-0 and set the foundation for a spot in the State Cup playoffs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News