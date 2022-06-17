A: Quinn Sweeney, senior, Lindbergh

Led the Flyers in goals (50) and assists (22), earning first-team all-state recognition. Sweeney scored six goals in a win against Kirkwood and dished out five assists in a victory over Parkway West, helping Lindbergh begin the season 5-0 and set the foundation for a spot in the State Cup playoffs.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
