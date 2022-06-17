A: Teddy Leritz, senior, SLUH

Tied for the team lead in assists (15) and points (48) to help SLUH advance to the state semifinals. Leritz scored four times during one-goal victories over both CBC and Vianney and recorded four assists in a win against Lafayette.
Ben Vessa
