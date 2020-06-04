A: Thomas Niedringhaus, MICDS

Graduation year: 2019
The quick and powerful Niedringhaus led the Rams with 77 goals while adding 49 assists and 61 ground balls. Niedringhaus, who recently completed his freshman season at Boston University, was a two-time All-American and a three-time All-State selection. As a junior, he had 17 multi-goal games for the 2018 state champs, totaling 65 goals and 40 assists. He ended his high school career with 307 points.
