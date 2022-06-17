 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A: Tyler Foerstel, senior, Vianney

Scored 51 goals, added 24 assists, earning second-team all-state honors. Foerstel thrived in close games, scoring four or more goals seven times, including in one-goal victories over CBC and Lindbergh as the Griffins played eight games decided by one or two goals and earned a spot in the State Cup playoffs.

News