A: Tyler Foerstel, senior, Vianney

Scored 51 goals, added 24 assists, earning second-team all-state honors. Foerstel thrived in close games, scoring four or more goals seven times, including in one-goal victories over CBC and Lindbergh as the Griffins played eight games decided by one or two goals and earned a spot in the State Cup playoffs.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
