Aidan Nicholson, senior, Francis Howell By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 Tabbed for the specialist spot on the Class 2 all-state second-team. Nicholson scooped up 67 ground balls and caused 31 turnovers for the 12-4 Vikings.