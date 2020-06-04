All-Decade boys lacrosse spotlight: MICDS' 2019 team maintained program's championship mindset with dominant campaign

One afternoon in the spring of 2019, a stray lacrosse ball rolled across the turf and a storm followed it.
The story goes like this: As the MICDS boys lacrosse team ran pregame drills, a player missed a pass and the ball skittered across the turf to a player on the opposing team. It is common pregame courtesy to arrest stray balls and roll them back. This opponent didn’t. He ignored it until a member of the five-time defending state champions ran over to retrieve the ball.
Big mistake.
“We were glad the kid didn’t pick the ball up, because that anger became an inferno," MICDS coach Andy Kay said. "We had learned to flip something that small and turn it into something big.”
Kay wouldn’t name that afternoon’s unlucky opponent. Considering how the 2019 MICDS Rams went 18-1 and outscored foes by an average of 19-5, the punishment likely was swift and decisive.
Not many of the teams who went out of their way to be respectful to MICDS fared any better. Even when the Rams could overwhelm with their talent, they’d still put that chip on their shoulders.
“Sometimes we’d manufacture things,” Kay said. “We would focus on every little thing, whether it be a post on social media or taking something another coach said way out of context.”
Kay, his coaches and his players never carried animosity past the final whistle. With a lopsided victory in hand, it was time to move on and start getting fired up for the next opponent.
Michael Jordan did it. Why not a whole team?
“We created internal conflict just to make it seem like it was us against the world,” Kay said. “Or trying to find little benchmarks and goals to accomplish that no one else had accomplished.”
The 2019 Rams were among some of the best area boys lacrosse teams from the decade, along with several other MICDS squads, including the 2018 (20-2) and 2016 (18-1) teams. Last season, MICDS dominated during perhaps the most talent-rich campaign of the decade.
De Smet fielded four All-Decade players in Luke Wetzel, Tommy Emms, Dylan Radke and Daniel Kinzel in 2019. Eureka had Chase Baker, who led the area in goals two seasons in a row.
MICDS ran roughshod over both squads on its way to a sixth consecutive state title, with Division I players Thomas Niedringhaus (Boston University) at attacker along with Henry Carpenter (Penn State) and Graham Bundy Jr. (Georgetown) at midfield.
As De Smet head coach Joe Douglas put it, that trio of players weren’t just commits who might play Division I lacrosse some day, they were NCAA stars in waiting.
“Those three guys weren’t just signed at places,” Douglas said. “All three of them went, and to varying degrees, were contributors as freshmen to high-level programs.”
Bundy Jr., a two-time All-Metro player of the year (2018, 2019), is the All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the decade. In just four games at Georgetown this spring, Bundy had eight goals and five assists. He was named the Patriot League freshman of the year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.
In 2019 alone, Bundy Jr., Niedringhaus and Carpenter combined to score 210 goals. With a faceoff specialist like Nico Feldman winning 75 percent of his draws and goalkeeper Joe McGuire stopping 65 percent of the shots he faced, the Rams virtually were unbeatable.
In three 2019 playoff games, MICDS outscored John Burroughs, SLUH and De Smet by a combined 55-5.
“You had to figure out a way to score a minimum of 12 to 13 goals to beat them,” Douglas said. “I don’t know what the stats were, but we had a pretty good defense, and I think they scored on 50 percent of their possessions against us.”
De Smet posted a 16-4 record last season. MICDS handed the Spartans two of those losses.
Still, the Spartans came closer than any area team to beating the Rams, losing to them 15-12 on May 2, 2019. That only worked to MICDS' favor when the powerhouses met again for the MSLA state title.
Bundy scored the first of his six goals (all in the first half) six seconds into the contest, and the Rams rolled, 15-1.
“The faster you try to play to keep up with their scoring, the more opportunities you give them in transition, which is harder for a defense to defend,” Douglas said.
For Kay and the Rams, a championship mindset is a real thing.
“Winning has absolutely become an obsession (at MICDS),” Kay said. “The levels of competitiveness that exist among the leaders of our program, from me down to the last assistant coach, I mean, it’s an illness. We are constantly trying to indoctrinate our younger players with that mindset, that attitude, that relentless attention to execution.”
Before Kay’s Rams became obsessed with staying on top, they were determined to reach the pinnacle. His early teams reached the MSLA final four every year from 2010 to 2013 but fell short all four times. MICDS lost to Rockhurst in the 2011 final and to SLUH in the 2012 final. MICDS was eliminated in the semifinal round in 2010 and 2013.
But Kay came to MICDS from the Eastern seaboard, where lacrosse is far more popular and entrenched. He knew what to do.
“They built a long pipeline,” said SLUH coach Andrew Toussaint, who also is a transplant from the Washington, D.C. area and a former player at tradition-rich Georgetown Prep. “Kay started in 2009 and he has been doing this for 10 years, so the kids he’s been working with have gotten better and better over 10 years. That’s the same lacrosse model I’ve come from."
Added Toussaint, “I recognized the model when I got here and realized that a lot of us were going to have a really hard time catching up.”
MICDS is not strictly a high school, but a sprawling complex in Ladue for students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Kay teaches middle school on the campus. By creating his own youth program and being an active advocate of others, he is able to identify talent early. Kay has mentored players at the youth level who went on to star for other programs, but those who came up in his system at MICDS gained a crucial advantage: championship confidence.
The Founders Cup is the state title for middle school programs. Kay’s eighth graders have won that title 10 years in a row, then carried that experience, those expectations, on to six consecutive high school championships.
“We have a blueprint now for how to do this,” Kay said. “Most teams don’t have that. For our kids, there’s almost more pressure to win the Founders Cup as eighth graders than there is to win the MSLA state championship in high school.”
The 2019 MICDS team was the best-case end result after a decade of focused obsession, not just on winning at lacrosse, but dominating it. The 2016 and 2018 squads might have been just as good, with one key exception.
“To me, what it comes down to is the 2019 team had the benefit of the mentorship of the 2016 and 2018 teams,” Kay said. “Those teams were awesome, arguably better, but they didn’t have themselves mentoring them.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Graham Bundy Jr., M, MICDS
Graduation year: 2019
Missouri’s all-time career points leader (421), Bundy was named the All-Metro player of the year in 2018 (91 goals, 55 assists, 146 points) and in 2019 (72 goals, 65 assists, 44 ground balls, 137 points) while powering the Rams to their fifth and sixth consecutive state championships. MICDS posted a gaudy 38-3 overall record over Bundy’s junior and senior seasons. He was a three-time All-American and four-time first-team All-State selection. Already an emerging force at Division I Georgetown this spring before COVID-19 shut down the sports world, Bundy was named a Division I Freshman All-American after putting up 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in just four games. The former MICDS standout has also been selected to Team USA.
A: Max Keeley, CBC
Graduation year: 2014
The 2013 player of the year, Keeley scored 33 goals, had 29 assists and scooped 57 ground balls while leading the Cadets to a 14-5 record and their first state title since 2007. Keeley recorded five hat tricks that season and was even more dominant as a senior, amassing 118 points (53 goals, 65 assists) while leading CBC to a 20-3 record and a state runner-up finish. The Cadets lost to MICDS, 11-10, in the 2014 state title game, despite a three-goal effort from Keeley.
A: Thomas Niedringhaus, MICDS
Graduation year: 2019
The quick and powerful Niedringhaus led the Rams with 77 goals while adding 49 assists and 61 ground balls. Niedringhaus, who recently completed his freshman season at Boston University, was a two-time All-American and a three-time All-State selection. As a junior, he had 17 multi-goal games for the 2018 state champs, totaling 65 goals and 40 assists. He ended his high school career with 307 points.
A: Noah Iversen, De Smet
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 player of the year once was the program's all-time leader in career points after piling up 142 points his senior year on 56 goals and 86 assists. Iversen scored 48 goals and dished 48 assists during his junior campaign. Iversen took his lacrosse skills and his 4.6 grade point average to John Carroll University.
M: Harry Wellford, MICDS
Graduation year: 2017
Before the Rams had Graham Bundy Jr., they had Harry Wellford, who graduated in 2017 as MICDS’ all-time career points leader after helping the Rams capture four consecutive state championships in a streak that now stands at six. The 2017 player of the year led the area that season with 108 total points (56 goals, 52 assists) after registering 46 goals and 31 assists for the Rams as a junior. Wellford even scored 34 goals during an injury-shortened sophomore year. MICDS had a total record of 35-6 over his final two seasons. Signed with the University of Virginia but transferred and played as a freshman earlier this year at Bucknell.
M: Luke Wetzel, De Smet
Graduation year: 2019
After barely leading the Spartans in goals and points his junior year, Wetzel inherited his team’s prestigious No. 40 “Heart of the Team” jersey as a senior, and became a dominant force on the field. After a 34-goal, 17-assist junior campaign, Wetzel roared to a 119-point senior season with 66 goals and 53 assists while leading De Smet to a 16-5 record and a state runner-up finish. Wetzel recorded an 11-point game, eight goals and three assists against Eureka in the MSLA state semifinals. He ended his career at No. 2 on De Smet’s all-time points list.
D: Tommy Emms, De Smet
Graduation year: 2019
A late addition to the Spartans squad, Emms immediately cracked the varsity squad as a junior in his first season of lacrosse. During his senior season, Emms won 80 ground balls and held many of the area’s top scorers well below their averages. The lone unanimous defensive selection on the 2019 All-State first team, Emms won 50 percent of the face offs he took, despite only stepping to center circle when the Spartans were behind or when the opposing team sent its top face off man to square off.
D: Jake Burmeister, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
Before moving on to play at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Burmeister anchored one of the best team defenses the metro area has ever seen. The 2016 Rams won their third consecutive state title with an 18-1 record on the strength of a defense that permitted just 3.9 goals per game — and only 2.5 per game against in-state opponents. A first-team All-State and All-America selection, Burmeister was considered one of the area’s top five defenders.
S: Alex Bean, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
A dominant presence in the faceoff circle, Bean hoovered up an astounding 201 groundballs as a sophomore and maintained a 73 percent success rate at center circle his junior and senior seasons. Bean won 440 out of 600 faceoffs over his final two seasons at MICDS before injuries chewed up his first two years at Georgetown University.
GK: Matt Trowbridge, MICDS
Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 player of the year manned the net as the Rams won three consecutive MSLA state titles. Trowbridge was the first player from Missouri selected to play in the prestigious UnderArmour All-America Game, which had never had a player from the state participate in its first nine years. Trowbridge stopped 136 shots in 808 minutes of play his senior season and capped it off by allowing just one goal in the Rams’ 7-1 victory over SLUH in the 2016 state title contest. Trowbridge committed to the University of Michigan in the summer after his freshman year.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
A: John Vogel, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2013
Vogel was a team captain and career scoring leader for the Longhorns before continuing his career at Holy Cross University. At Parkway West, Vogel set a school single-season record with 55 goals in 2012 while leading the Longhorns to the MSLA state semifinals. He finished his high school career with 119 points. At Holy Cross, Vogel started all 15 games his senior year and led the Crusaders in points (42) and goals (39) while leading the Patriot League with 2.6 points per game.
A: John Binder, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2016
The Statesmen attacker and MSLA all-state selection racked up 107 total points his senior season to lead the area. He had 66 goals and 51 assists spearheading Webster Groves to a 16-4 campaign. He had 61 goals and 37 assists for 98 points as a junior.
A: Brendan Duggan, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2015
Duggan’s 75 goals led the area in 2015 and earned him All-American and all-state honors. Duggan saved his best performances for upper-level competition, recording four eight-goal games against Division I playoff qualifiers his senior season.
M: Chase Baker, Eureka
Graduation year: 2019
Baker led the area in goals in 2018 (97) and 2019 (88) while fueling Eureka to a 32-11 record and back-to-back MSLA state semifinal berths. Baker currently plays for the University of Colorado at Boulder.
M: Ryan Gardner, Eureka
Graduation year: 2011
Gardner helped take the Wildcats to another level at the start of the decade, leading them to a combined 24-10 record from 2010 to 2011, including a MSLA runner-up finish in 2010. Gardner led the Wildcats in points (66) on 30 goals and 36 assists. He improved during his senior season, scoring 46 goals and 45 assists.
M: Henry Carpenter, MICDS
Graduation year: 2019
An All-American and two-time all-state selection who racked up 86 points on 61 goals and 24 assists his senior year, Carpenter helped the Rams win their sixth consecutive state title in 2019. As a junior, Carpenter scored 43 goals and had 17 assists before going on to play at Penn State.
D: Chris Hiemenz, MICDS
Graduation year: 2012
This two-time All-American defender left such an impression on Rams coach Andy Kay that, instead of retiring his No. 35 jersey, he annually bestows it to the best defensive underclassman on the squad. The 2012 player of the year led the state in ground balls as a senior while helping the Rams to a runner-up finish that season.
D: Ross Buchman, MICDS
Graduation year: 2018
Buchman anchored a dominant Rams defense that shut out four opponents in 2018 and limited all foes to 3.5 goals per game. Buchman, a two-time first-team all-state selection, scooped up 100 groundballs over his final two seasons. Went on to play at University of Vermont.
S: Nico Feldman, MICDS
Graduation year: 2019
Feldman won 550 faceoffs over his high school career, including a school-record 153 (or 75 percent) as a senior. Feldman’s talent at center circle kept the pressure on MICDS’ opponents as the Rams won three consecutive state titles. The three-time all-state and all-metro honoree also led MICDS with 83 ground balls in 2019.
GK: Dylan Radke, De Smet
Graduation year: 2019
The most decorated goalie in De Smet’s storied history, Radke led Missouri with 240 saves as a senior. The three-time all-stater left De Smet with 762 saves, 200 more than the previous benchmark.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
A: J.T. Thiemann, MICDS
Graduation year: 2014
Thiemann, the 2014 player of the year, scored 35 goals and had 53 assists to help the Rams to an 18-2 campaign and their first MSLA title in eight years. MICDS beat CBC 11-10 in overtime of that title game to start a string of six consecutive championships.
A: Justin Mayfield, SLUH
Graduation year: 2013
Mayfield led the Jr. Billikens to back-to-back state title games in 2012 and 2013. His 2012 playoff push was memorable, as he scored 12 goals over four games to will SLUH back to the finals a second straight season. Mayfield finished his senior season with 45 goals, 35 assists and 37 ground balls.
A: Dan Kinzel, De Smet
Graduation year: 2019
Despite missing a few early games due to playing on the Spartans’ state championship hockey team, Kinzel hit the turf running and helped carry De Smet to a 16-4 record and the MSLA state finals. Kinzel’s 51 goals and 45 assists (96 points) earned him first-team all-state recognition after a 48-point junior year.
M: Reilly Sheahan, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2017
A defensive-minded player, Sheahan managed to score 10 goals and collect six assists for the Red Devils, who went 13-5 and reached the MSLA state final during he senior season. Sheahan picked up 147 ground balls for a defense that allowed 6.2 goals per game.
M: Gabe Remshardt, Clayton
Graduation year: 2015
A hard worker with a quick wrist and dead eye accuracy, Remshardt led the Greyhounds with 56 goals and 31 assists in 2015 while leading them to a Division II state semifinal berth. He went on to play lacrosse at Bryant University in Rhode Island. His 87 points in 2015 were the fifth most in the area.
M: Bryce Horstman, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2017
A 2017 All-American selection, Horstman scored 61 goals and dished out 17 assists as Lafayette turned in a 15-4 record. Horstman scored four goals in a game 10 times and went on to play at Mount St. Mary's.
D: Jason Sugavanam, MICDS
Graduation year: 2018
Sugavanam helped anchor the Rams 2018 state championship team, known for their defense. MICDS shut out four opponents and allowed three or fewer goals in 10 of their 22 contests en route to a 20-2 record that season. Sugavanam was an integral piece, collecting 30 ground balls. He earned a spot on the USL All-American team.
D: Whit Tegenkamp, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2017
A two-time all-state selection and All-American as a senior, Tegenkamp scored five goals, had two assists and scooped 52 ground balls for the Statesmen.
S: Craig Koester, De Smet
Graduation year: 2015
A solid all-around player and faceoff specialist for the Spartans, Koester scored 24 goals, had 12 assists, picked up 82 ground balls and won 146 out of 205 faceoffs, a 71 percent success rate, as a senior.
GK: Joe McGuire, MICDS
Graduation year: 2019
McGuire held opponents to a total of seven goals over three state championship games from 2017 to 2019. As a senior, he stopped 146 shots and only allowed five goals in three playoff games. A two-time first-team All-American and all-state selection, McGuire limited De Smet to one goal in the 2019 state title contest.
