All-Decade boys lacrosse spotlight: MICDS' 2019 team maintained program's championship mindset with dominant campaign
One afternoon in the spring of 2019, a stray lacrosse ball rolled across the turf and a storm followed it.

The story goes like this: As the MICDS boys lacrosse team ran pregame drills, a player missed a pass and the ball skittered across the turf to a player on the opposing team. It is common pregame courtesy to arrest stray balls and roll them back. This opponent didn’t. He ignored it until a member of the five-time defending state champions ran over to retrieve the ball.

Big mistake.

“We were glad the kid didn’t pick the ball up, because that anger became an inferno," MICDS coach Andy Kay said. "We had learned to flip something that small and turn it into something big.”

Kay wouldn’t name that afternoon’s unlucky opponent. Considering how the 2019 MICDS Rams went 18-1 and outscored foes by an average of 19-5, the punishment likely was swift and decisive.

Not many of the teams who went out of their way to be respectful to MICDS fared any better. Even when the Rams could overwhelm with their talent, they’d still put that chip on their shoulders.

“Sometimes we’d manufacture things,” Kay said. “We would focus on every little thing, whether it be a post on social media or taking something another coach said way out of context.”

Kay, his coaches and his players never carried animosity past the final whistle. With a lopsided victory in hand, it was time to move on and start getting fired up for the next opponent.

Michael Jordan did it. Why not a whole team?

“We created internal conflict just to make it seem like it was us against the world,” Kay said. “Or trying to find little benchmarks and goals to accomplish that no one else had accomplished.”

The 2019 Rams were among some of the best area boys lacrosse teams from the decade, along with several other MICDS squads, including the 2018 (20-2) and 2016 (18-1) teams. Last season, MICDS dominated during perhaps the most talent-rich campaign of the decade.

De Smet fielded four All-Decade players in Luke Wetzel, Tommy Emms, Dylan Radke and Daniel Kinzel in 2019. Eureka had Chase Baker, who led the area in goals two seasons in a row.

MICDS ran roughshod over both squads on its way to a sixth consecutive state title, with Division I players Thomas Niedringhaus (Boston University) at attacker along with Henry Carpenter (Penn State) and Graham Bundy Jr. (Georgetown) at midfield.

As De Smet head coach Joe Douglas put it, that trio of players weren’t just commits who might play Division I lacrosse some day, they were NCAA stars in waiting.

“Those three guys weren’t just signed at places,” Douglas said. “All three of them went, and to varying degrees, were contributors as freshmen to high-level programs.”

De Smet vs. MICDS lacrosse

Graham Bundy Jr. of MICDS celebrates after scoring a goal during the Misssouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship against De Smet on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Bundy Jr., a two-time All-Metro player of the year (2018, 2019), is the All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the decade. In just four games at Georgetown this spring, Bundy had eight goals and five assists. He was named the Patriot League freshman of the year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

In 2019 alone, Bundy Jr., Niedringhaus and Carpenter combined to score 210 goals. With a faceoff specialist like Nico Feldman winning 75 percent of his draws and goalkeeper Joe McGuire stopping 65 percent of the shots he faced, the Rams virtually were unbeatable.

In three 2019 playoff games, MICDS outscored John Burroughs, SLUH and De Smet by a combined 55-5.

“You had to figure out a way to score a minimum of 12 to 13 goals to beat them,” Douglas said. “I don’t know what the stats were, but we had a pretty good defense, and I think they scored on 50 percent of their possessions against us.”

De Smet posted a 16-4 record last season. MICDS handed the Spartans two of those losses.

Still, the Spartans came closer than any area team to beating the Rams, losing to them 15-12 on May 2, 2019. That only worked to MICDS' favor when the powerhouses met again for the MSLA state title.

Bundy scored the first of his six goals (all in the first half) six seconds into the contest, and the Rams rolled, 15-1.

“The faster you try to play to keep up with their scoring, the more opportunities you give them in transition, which is harder for a defense to defend,” Douglas said.

For Kay and the Rams, a championship mindset is a real thing.

“Winning has absolutely become an obsession (at MICDS),” Kay said. “The levels of competitiveness that exist among the leaders of our program, from me down to the last assistant coach, I mean, it’s an illness. We are constantly trying to indoctrinate our younger players with that mindset, that attitude, that relentless attention to execution.”

Before Kay’s Rams became obsessed with staying on top, they were determined to reach the pinnacle. His early teams reached the MSLA final four every year from 2010 to 2013 but fell short all four times. MICDS lost to Rockhurst in the 2011 final and to SLUH in the 2012 final. MICDS was eliminated in the semifinal round in 2010 and 2013.

But Kay came to MICDS from the Eastern seaboard, where lacrosse is far more popular and entrenched. He knew what to do.

“They built a long pipeline,” said SLUH coach Andrew Toussaint, who also is a transplant from the Washington, D.C. area and a former player at tradition-rich Georgetown Prep. “Kay started in 2009 and he has been doing this for 10 years, so the kids he’s been working with have gotten better and better over 10 years. That’s the same lacrosse model I’ve come from."

Added Toussaint, “I recognized the model when I got here and realized that a lot of us were going to have a really hard time catching up.”

MICDS is not strictly a high school, but a sprawling complex in Ladue for students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Kay teaches middle school on the campus. By creating his own youth program and being an active advocate of others, he is able to identify talent early. Kay has mentored players at the youth level who went on to star for other programs, but those who came up in his system at MICDS gained a crucial advantage: championship confidence.

The Founders Cup is the state title for middle school programs. Kay’s eighth graders have won that title 10 years in a row, then carried that experience, those expectations, on to six consecutive high school championships.

“We have a blueprint now for how to do this,” Kay said. “Most teams don’t have that. For our kids, there’s almost more pressure to win the Founders Cup as eighth graders than there is to win the MSLA state championship in high school.”

The 2019 MICDS team was the best-case end result after a decade of focused obsession, not just on winning at lacrosse, but dominating it. The 2016 and 2018 squads might have been just as good, with one key exception.

“To me, what it comes down to is the 2019 team had the benefit of the mentorship of the 2016 and 2018 teams,” Kay said. “Those teams were awesome, arguably better, but they didn’t have themselves mentoring them.”

