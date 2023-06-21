The second half of his senior year was about as memorable as it could get athletically for Tommy Ruder.

The recent De Smet graduate celebrated with his teammates in early March after they won the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship.

Then, Ruder got to revel in another title less than three months later when the Spartans claimed the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association Class 2 crown.

Just don't ask him to pick a favorite.

“The hockey one felt great because we lost to SLUH the previous year at state, so it was awesome we could beat them,” Ruder said. “But lacrosse I would say was almost a little bit better just because it was MICDS and no one had taken them down (in eight years).”

Ruder was a first-team All-Metro selection in hockey, but he one-upped that on the lacrosse field with a nod as the All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year.

“It was a storybook ending and a great way to end off my senior year,” he said. “Obviously, the main goal was to win state, and we hit that. But, the All-American was awesome, all-state, all-conference. They were all goals I was definitely trying to accomplish, and I'm really glad I did.”

Ruder was strictly a defensive midfielder his first two years with the Spartans, but last season and this, he took on more of an offensive role and it paid off in him becoming a more well-rounded player.

“He was mainly on the defensive side of the ball and then last year we kind of let him loose,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “I wouldn't say he knew what he was doing on offense, but he's just so athletic that we were like, 'Hey, if you're fresh and want to stay, go ahead and play some offense.' And then this year, he basically spent all of his time learning offense and not really any time playing defense. And he jumped about 30 more points than he had last year.”

Ruder scored 27 goals and added 27 assists for 54 points this season, all top totals among Class 2 midfielders. He also collected 74 ground balls for a Spartans team that went 15-4 and won their first MSLA championship since 2002.

Again, it's hard him to pick a favorite side of the ball.

“I don't know,” he said. “This year, it was pretty fun playing offense. I just like playing both ways and pushing transition off of defense to offense or get back on D. It's just 50/50 right now. I think I love them both.”

Ruder got his start in lacrosse after older brother Nolan's De Smet squad lost the state title game to MICDS when Tommy was in eighth grade.

“I played AAA hockey my whole life, but literally the next day I went out with my brother and we kind of got to work,” said Ruder, who has another older brother named Jack. “I told him I really want to do this. So, I really started my freshman year and quit AAA hockey my sophomore year to focus more on lacrosse. It's been amazing.”

From then on, Ruder has been hooked on lacrosse, and Douglas was glad to have him as a senior leader in all facets of the game this season.

“His stats kind of speak to the fact that he can do a little bit of everything. And not only can he do a little bit of everything, he's good at everything. The biggest part of it is he's arguably the best athlete in the state,” Douglas said. “He's not really the most vocal guy. He's not a big rah-rah guy. But he comes to work every single day and sets the tempo. He's a leader by the amount of work and effort that he puts into everything he does. He's just a kid who is all over the field and is a part of everything we do. It's easy to have a guy like that because you can count on him and everybody else knows that he's gonna get his job done.”

Ruder's work on the field will now take him to Canisius College in Buffalo.

“They are a team where Tommy should be able to contribute right away,” Douglas said. “And I think with him and his desire to do the little things — win ground balls at midfield, play defense and help clear the ball — I think he's gonna contribute there right away.”

And Canisius seems like a perfect fit for Ruder.

“I was born originally in Buffalo, but I only lived there for a couple months. But my dad is familiar with Buffalo and he loves it,” he said. “I went up there and visited and it was just awesome. It felt like home. And the coaches were great. They seemed like really, really nice dudes. I'm really excited to get up there.”

2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse first team Baylor Adamovsky, senior, Lafayette Led the area in goals (71) and goals per game (3.9), earning first-team all-state status. Adamovsky ranked third in the area with 87 points, highlighted by a nine-point outburst against Seckman. He collected 48 ground balls and helped the Lancers score double-digit goals in 15 of 18 contests. Named an Academic All-American, Adamovsky will play lacrosse at Elmhurst University. Danny Campbell, senior, SLUH Scored 38 goals and added seven assists, earning first-team all-state honors. Campbell tallied at least four points in six games, including a season-high five against Priory in the opener. Was an integral part of the Junior Billikens' run to the Class 2 semifinals for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. Campbell will play lacrosse at Hobart College. Jacob Goldstein, senior, Ladue Won 79.1% of faceoffs, which was third in the area, and scooped up an area-best 261 ground balls, earning All-American and first-team all-state honors. Goldstein far and away led the area in ground balls per game (16.3) and also paced the area with 310 faceoffs won. Also finished fourth in the area with 53 goals for the Class 1 runner-up Rams. Goldstein will play lacrosse at Gettysburg (Pa.) College. George Herron, senior, MICDS Topped the area in a pair of goaltending categories with 14 wins and a 5.70 goals against average. Herron also ranked among the area leaders with 168 saves, including a pair of 18-stop performances for the Rams, who finished second in Class 2. He also was selected to the All-American and first-team all-state squads. Henry Oliver, sophomore, MICDS Rated as the No. 59 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by the National Lacrosse Federation. Oliver is an elite-level player who was named as first-team all-state defender for the Class 2 runner-up Rams. He ranked 12th among all area players this season with 38 caused turnovers. Tyler Petersen, senior, MICDS Wore the prestigious No. 35 for the Rams and joined Oliver as a lockdown defender for the Rams to earn first-team all-state status. Petersen led the area in caused turnovers with 71 and also picked up 70 ground balls, including 10 in one game against Lafayette. Emmett Rossiter, senior, Chaminade Displayed a balanced offensive game this season with 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points for a Red Devils team that earned its third consecutive finish in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association’s final four. Rossiter scored multiple goals in 13 of 16 games this season and notched a season-high seven points in a contest on five different occasions. Marco Sansone, junior, SLUH Was one of two players named to the all-state first-team for a Junior Billikens squad that reached the semifinals for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. Sansone racked up 67 ground balls and 32 caused turnovers this season. He was also tabbed as the Metro Catholic Conference defensive player of the year. Charlie Schellhardt, senior, CBC Compiled a dominant offensive season for the Cadets with 65 goals and 42 assists for 107 points. Schellhardt's assist total was tops in the area, while his goal and point totals both ranked second. His individual highlight was a 12-goal, 16-point outburst in a win over Marquette, breaking the CBC mark for most points in a single game. Kyle Sindelar, senior, De Smet The Academic All-American was the central part of the attack for the Class 2 champion Spartans. Sindelar tallied 35 goals and 54 points this season, ranking first for goals and tied for first in points among all Class 2 midfielders. He saved his best performances in games against top teams with nine of his goals coming in five games against the area's other top four squads. Tommy Walsh, senior, CBC Racked up the honors this season with selections as an All-American, a first-team all-state player and Metro Catholic Conference player of the year. Walsh was tops in the area with an 81.6 percent faceoff win rate, including 293 wins, and he also was third in the area with 180 groundballs. He leaves CBC with three school records in his possession.

2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse second team Josh Bertram, junior, SLUH Notched 33 goals and a team-high 59 points for a Junior Billikens squad that reached the semifinals for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. Bertram tallied a pair of four-goal games and also amassed five other games with hat tricks. Willy Carpenter, junior, MICDS Midfielder led the Class 2 runner-up Rams this season in both goals (38) and points (52). An Academic All-American, Carpenter also contributed 55 ground balls. Finley Desai, senior, John Burroughs Midfielder was selected as a Class 2 first-team all-state player after a season in which he scored 39 goals and tallied 56 points. Desai also amassed 32 ground balls for the Bombers. Ethan Divis, senior, Chaminade Was the top defensive player for a Red Devils team that advanced to their third successive semifinal appearance. A Class 2 second-team all-stater, Divis ranked inside the area's top 15 with 80 ground balls. Danny Grisham, senior, De Smet Was one of the leaders of a strong defensive unit for the Class 2 champion Spartans, oftentimes holding down the scoring totals of the other team's top attackers. Grisham scooped up 50 ground balls and also caused 17 turnovers this season. Aiden Italiano, senior, Lafayette Captured Class 2 first-team all-state honors at midfield after a strong season for the 14-4 Lancers. He scored 49 goals and tallied 68 points (both second on the team), while also picking up 53 ground balls. Graden Jansen, senior, Kirkwood The first-team all-state selection was tabbed player of the game in the Pioneers' win over Ladue in the Class 1 championship. Jansen heads to play at the Milwaukee School of Engineering with the most faceoff wins in state history and the best faceoff percentage in school history. Liam Kluesner, senior, Eureka Lockdown defender held down many of the area's top scorers on his way to a selection to the Class 2 all-state first team. Kluesner's 62 caused turnovers were second in the area and he also collected 66 ground balls as the Suburban West Conference defensive player of the year. Graham Labonte, junior, De Smet The Academic All-American and second-team all-state selection led the Class 2 champion Spartans in both goals (46) and points (63), with 19 of the points coming against other area top-five squads. Colin Pim, sophomore, Priory Compiled a 9-6 mark this season and ranked in the area top seven in both saves (200) and goals against average (8.04). Pim was named to the Class 2 all-state second team. Johnny Schlattman, senior, Chaminade Produced a strong offensive season for the Class 2 semifinalist Red Devils with 35 goals, 28 assists and 63 points. A second-team all-state selection, Schlattman was also a first-team all-state and All-Metro player in soccer in the fall.