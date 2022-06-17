All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Gelven shares the wealth to keep MICDS machine humming

It could have been the Landon Gelven show.
The MICDS senior, who scored 10 goals in the first half of a game against Priory this season, could have been the goal-scoring centerpiece of a Rams’ offense that cleared out space for him and watched him go to work.
But that is not his personality.
“That’s not really how I want to play,” Gelven said. “Assisting is my favorite part of the game.”
Gelven led the area in both assists (46) and points per game (6.1), earning All-American and all-state honors while captaining MICDS to its eighth consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship.
Landon Gelven is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in boys lacrosse.
The player who coach Andy Kay calls “arguably, the best passer we’ve ever had at MICDS” began his athletic journey as a youth soccer player.
He continued to score points with his feet this fall, netting three goals for the Rams’ soccer team and kicking 72 extra points for the MICDS football team, a Class 4 state semifinalist.
But with a lacrosse stick in his hand, Gelven has a magic wand capable of placing a ball in the tightest of windows, and a telekinetic ability to remove obstacles from its path.
“The separator is how he manipulates defenses with his eyes,” Kay said. “Guys are trained to keep their sticks up and in the passing lanes. He’s figured out how to use subtle head movements to pull those sticks out of the lanes so he can put the ball where it needs to go.”
Once he finds the passing lane, quick hands, deft footwork and countless hours of ‘wall ball’ allow Gelven to pinpoint the earhole of a teammate’s helmet with laser precision.
“Being able to throw passes right on people’s ears is helpful. If it’s a bad pass, it’s most likely going to lead to a bad shot,” Gelven said.
Gelven is not averse to putting the ball in the net himself. He earned eight hat tricks, including the eye-popping 10-goal first half April 12 against Priory.
“I don’t remember half the goals, it happened so fast,” Gelven said. “I just got in the right positions, some were dodges, but most were other players making good plays, drawing a slide and I had the open shot.”
He scored 45 goals and ranked eighth in the area with 3 goals per game, but for Gelven, feeding his teammates is more rewarding.
Gelven dished out six assists in a victory over Rockhurst, divvied out eight helpers against Westminster and made six more deliveries against Vianney.
“Personally, I thought we played much more as a team compared to past years,” Gelven said. “If you’re getting assisted goals, it means you’re drawing slides, opening up their defense and getting good quality shots. I’d much rather play a team game.”
That team-first philosophy was tested when Gelven tested positive for mononucleosis and sat out four of the last five regular-season games. The Rams had won their previous three in-state games by a combined score of 62-8 prior to his illness.
“That was pretty heartbreaking because the team was firing on all cylinders,” Gelven said.
Built through Gelven’s image of selfless play, the Rams rallied to win all four games in his absence, including an 11-10 thriller over Chaminade.
“We have a bunch of guys with experience, so that really helped,” Gelven said. “The next guy stepped up and we kept rolling.”
Gelven played only one quarter in the regular-season finale against Eureka as he worked to regain his stamina after being bedridden for several weeks.
He showed no signs of rust when the playoffs arrived.
Gelven scored four goals, dished out two assists and collected a season-high six ground balls in a rematch with Eureka and produced another six-point performance in a semifinal win against SLUH, setting up a clash with De Smet for the state title for the third consecutive season.
But in the days leading up to the championship game, Gelven could feel the anxiety.
“I think the more you win, the higher the pressure becomes,” Gelven said.
In the championship game, Gelven’s excellence was on full display. Trailing 3-1 after the first quarter, MICDS clearly felt the frustration and it spilled over during timeouts.
“Things were heated in the huddles,” Gelven said. “I was trying to stay calm, get the team under control and take it from there.”
Gelven’s composure resulted in goals. He snuck behind his defender and accepted a pass from PJ Behan for his first goal, then scored another goal as he was knocked to the turf to send the teams into the locker room tied 3-3.
In the second half, Gelven’s ability to move defenders with his eyes and locate 53-goal scorer Mark Mintzlaff proved to be the difference in the game, as Gelven delivered perfect passes to Mintzlaff’s earhole three times to give the Rams a 7-4 lead.
“He and Mark developed a chemistry,” Kay said. “Landon could predict where he was going to be and spot feed balls there, and Mark was able to make the plays he needed to make.”
In the final 40 seconds, Gelven raced away from defenders with the ball in his stick as the clock reached its expiration. When the Rams’ student section rushed the field, he briefly separated himself from the scene to catch his breath, exhale and reminisce.
“This season was really special because of the selflessness of everybody on the team. Everyone had their moments, and it was a great team effort to win the games we did,” Gelven said.
Gelven will attend St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to continue his lacrosse career and study finance and computer science.
But before making passes on the college lacrosse field, he plans to embark on a different kind of feeding when he arrives in Philly.
“Larry’s Cheesesteaks is right across the street,” Gelven said. “I’ve got a lot of good food to try.”
And it’s a fairly safe bet that he will share some with his teammates.
2022 All-Metro boys lacrosse first team
A: Jake Mitchell, senior, CBC
Tied for area lead in goals (70) and goals per game (3.9), earning first-team all-state status. Mitchell ranked second in the area with 93 points, highlighted by a 10-point outburst against O’Fallon. He collected 62 ground balls and helped the high-powered Cadets score double-digit goals in 12 of 19 contests. Named an Academic All-American, Mitchell will play lacrosse at Wagner University.
A: Gavin Bomstad, senior, De Smet
Ranked fourth in the area in assists (36) and eighth in points (80), earning first-team all-state recognition. Bomstad led the Spartans in ground balls (59) and scored 44 goals, including four in a state semifinal victory against Chaminade that he tied with 12 seconds remaining. An Academic All-American, Bomstad will play lacrosse at University of Tampa, the reigning Division II national champion.
A: Bryce Sullivan, senior, Chaminade
Led the area in scoring with 95 points, earning All-American and first-team all-state honors while being named Metro Catholic Conference offensive player of the year. Sullivan scored 58 goals and added 37 assists, ranking fourth in the area in goals per game (3.4) and second in points per game (5.6). He tallied at least eight points in six contests, highlighted by an 11-point performance against CBC.
M: PJ Behan, senior, MICDS
Scored 45 goals and dished out 29 assists, earning All-American and first-team all-state recognition. Behan tallied at least four points in 12 games, including seven-point performances against Lafayette and Vianney. Displayed electric speed and toughness through the midfield to help the Rams claim their eighth consecutive state title. He will play lacrosse at Brown University. Also a second-team All-Metro wide receiver in football.
M: Chris Anderson, senior, De Smet
Tied for the area lead in goals (70) and goals per game (3.9), earning All-American and first-team all-state status. Anderson ranked fifth in points (89), including nine-point explosions against John Burroughs and Ladue. His relentless motor helped him secure 45 ground balls and helped the Spartans secure a third consecutive trip to the state finals. He will play lacrosse at Cleveland State.
M: Bjorn Sjogren, senior, MICDS
Scored 51 goals and added 23 assists, earning first-team all-state honors. Sjogren, who was also a second-team All-Metro defensive back in football, displayed his versatility and stamina on both ends of the field. He scored eight goals against CBC and netted five against both Chaminade and Ladue. Named an Academic All-American by USA Lacrosse.
S: Joe Cavanaugh, senior, Chaminade
Won 76.8% of faceoffs and scooped up 152 ground balls, earning All-American, first-team all-state and Metro Catholic Conference player of the year honors. Cavanaugh ranked fourth in the area in ground balls per game (8.94), and during a four-game stretch went 78-for-87 on faceoffs (89.8%), collected 37 ground balls and scored three goals. He will play lacrosse at TCU.
D: Kai Tschudy, senior, MICDS
Led the Rams defense to a miniscule 5.4 goals against average, earning first-team all-state honors. Tschudy drew the assignment of marking the top offensive threat of the opposition and often held him completely off the scoreboard as the Rams held 12 of their 19 opponents to five goals or fewer. He contributed 32 ground balls and two assists.
D: Henry Emms, senior, De Smet
Collected 53 ground balls as the keystone of the Spartans defense, earning first-team all-state recognition. Emms was equally adept at stifling opponents, dislodging the ball and clearing the zone as De Smet yielded just 6.8 goals per game against in-state competition and held MICDS to their lowest goal total of the season in the state championship game.
D: Ethan Divis, senior, Chaminade
Scooped 54 ground balls and forced more than 30 turnovers, earning first team all-state honors. Divis served as the primary shutdown defender and moved to a long stick middie position in late-game situations to help the Red Devils go 11-3 in their final 14 contests, holding opponents to 6.6 goals per game.
G: Sam Siebert, senior, Seckman
Ranked second in save percentage (.644), fourth in saves (210) and sixth in goals against average (8.29), earning first-team all-state honors. Siebert recorded double-digit saves in every game, including 23 in a playoff game against De Smet and 21 in a 9-8 victory over Eureka, helping the Jaguars qualify for the State Cup playoffs for the first time. He will play lacrosse at Indiana Tech, the NAIA national runner-up.
2022 All-Metro boys lacrosse second team
A: Quinn Sweeney, senior, Lindbergh
Led the Flyers in goals (50) and assists (22), earning first-team all-state recognition. Sweeney scored six goals in a win against Kirkwood and dished out five assists in a victory over Parkway West, helping Lindbergh begin the season 5-0 and set the foundation for a spot in the State Cup playoffs.
A: Tyler Foerstel, senior, Vianney
Scored 51 goals, added 24 assists, earning second-team all-state honors. Foerstel thrived in close games, scoring four or more goals seven times, including in one-goal victories over CBC and Lindbergh as the Griffins played eight games decided by one or two goals and earned a spot in the State Cup playoffs.
A: Bennett Breheny, senior, Vianney
Ranked fifth in the area in assists (33) and sixth in points (81), earning second-team all-state accolades. Breheny was Vianney’s second-leading goal scorer (48) and ground ball collector (76) and recorded 10 goals and seven ground balls in a dominant performance against Wentzville.
M: Danny Campbell, senior, SLUH
Led the Jr. Bills with 39 goals, earning second-team all-state recognition. Campbell scored 17 goals during a six-game winning streak that included a five-goal performance against John Burroughs to propel SLUH to the state semifinal round for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
M: Finley Desai, junior, John Burroughs
Compiled 34 goals, 12 assists and 48 ground balls, earning second-team all-state honors. Desai showed his versatility against Francis Howell with six goals and four ground balls in helping John Burroughs earn the No. 4 seed in the State Cup playoffs, the best ranking in program history.
M: Connor Quinn, junior, Eureka
Ranked third in the area in goals (61) and fifth in points (86), earning first-team all-state recognition. Quinn, who entered the season with only five career points, collected nine-point outings against Vianney and Lafayette and helped Eureka earn a spot in the State Cup playoffs.
S: Jacob Goldstein, junior, Ladue
Ranked first in faceoff percentage (77.9) and second in ground balls per game (13.1), earning first-team all-state honors. In matchups against state finalists MICDS and De Smet, Goldstein went a combined 37-for-44 on faceoffs with 32 ground balls. He also contributed 32 goals during the season, including seven hat tricks.
D: Henry Oliver, freshman, MICDS
Led state champion Rams in caused turnovers, earning first-team all-state recognition. Oliver helped the MICDS defense surrender just 4.6 goals to in-state opponents, allowing only one team to eclipse eight goals in a game. He collected 46 ground balls.
D: Liam Kluesner, junior, Eureka
Led Eureka in ground balls (72) and caused turnovers (48), earning first-team all-state honors. Kluesner accepted the toughest matchup each game willingly and effectively. He corralled 10 ground balls against Parkway South, seven against CBC and Priory and scored a goal against Lafayette.
D: Joe Weiss, senior, SLUH
Scooped 47 ground balls and imposed a physical presence, earning second-team all-state recognition. Weiss provided the leadership on the back line to help the Jr. Bills recover from an 0-4 start and win 11 of their last 15 contests, going 5-0 in one-goal games in that span.
G: Kyle Granquist, senior, De Smet
Ranked fourth in the area in both save percentage (.616) and goals against average (7.38) earning second-team all-state and MCC defensive player of the year honors. Granquist made 205 total saves, reaching double-digit save totals 14 times. Named Academic All-American, Granquist will play lacrosse at Centre College in Kentucky.
2022 All-Metro boys lacrosse third team
A: Teddy Leritz, senior, SLUH
Tied for the team lead in assists (15) and points (48) to help SLUH advance to the state semifinals. Leritz scored four times during one-goal victories over both CBC and Vianney and recorded four assists in a win against Lafayette.
A: Charles Schellhardt, junior, CBC
Ranked fourth in the area with 60 goals. Schellhardt used high-end speed, clever dodging and a blistering shot to score at least four goals against eight different opponents, including MICDS, Chaminade and SLUH. He also collected 39 ground balls.
A: Mark Mintzlaff, senior, MICDS
Led Rams in goals (53) and ranked second in points (77), earning second-team all-state honors. Mintzlaff excelled during the playoffs, producing a nine-point, nine-ground ball performance against Eureka and netting four of the Rams’ seven goals in the title game against De Smet.
M: Nathan Benson, senior, Lindbergh
Scored 32 goals and added 16 assists, earning second-team all-state honors. Benson thrived in late-game situations and showed his versatility by scooping up 67 ground balls and winning 59 percent of his faceoffs, including the last 17 draws he took.
M: Charles Martin, senior, John Burroughs
Led Bombers in assists (31) and points (59) and often provided the kickstart to get the offense rolling. Martin scored two goals and delivered four assists in an 8-7 comeback victory at SLUH and compiled three assists and five ground balls in an 8-7 loss to Chaminade.
M: Grady Jansen, junior, Kirkwood
Ranked first in the area in ground balls per game (13.44) and third in faceoff percentage (76.1), earning second-team all-state honors. Jansen consumed 12 or more ground balls in every game but one and tallied eight goals and 15 assists for the Show Me Cup runner-up Pioneers.
S: Tommy Walsh, junior, CBC
Collected 152 ground balls (9.0 per game) to rank third in the area, earning second-team all-state honors. Walsh, who also tied for fifth in the area in faceoff percentage (65.4), received the Brotherhood Award for character and leadership in the CBC program.
D: Colby Adelsberger, senior, Wentzville
Scooped 52 ground balls, earning second-team all-state recognition. Adelsberger played a key role for Wentzville, which recovered from a seven-game losing streak to win its final six games and the Show Me Cup championship, yielding just 7.5 goals per game during that stretch.
D: Tyler Petersen, junior, MICDS
Ranked second on the Rams in ground balls (50), earning second-team all-state honors. Petersen put the clamps on opponents all season, culminating in a month of May when MICDS allowed just 29 goals in seven games while claiming an eighth consecutive title.
G: George Herron, junior, MICDS
Led area in goals against average (5.99) and ranked third in save percentage (.629), earning first-team all-state recognition. Herron stopped 33 of 42 shots during a weekend doubleheader against teams from Tennessee and stopped nine of 13 shots from De Smet in the state title game.
G: Andrew Stapf, senior, Wentzville
Led area in total saves (274) and save percentage (.648), helping Wentzville earn the Show Me Cup title. Stapf stopped 79 of 113 shots (.699) during the playoffs, including 23-save gem in a semifinal win over Summit and a 25-save performance in the Show Me Cup final against Kirkwood. He will play lacrosse at Columbia College.
