All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Gelven shares the wealth to keep MICDS machine humming

It could have been the Landon Gelven show.

The MICDS senior, who scored 10 goals in the first half of a game against Priory this season, could have been the goal-scoring centerpiece of a Rams’ offense that cleared out space for him and watched him go to work.

But that is not his personality.

“That’s not really how I want to play,” Gelven said. “Assisting is my favorite part of the game.”

Gelven led the area in both assists (46) and points per game (6.1), earning All-American and all-state honors while captaining MICDS to its eighth consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship.

Landon Gelven is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in boys lacrosse.

The player who coach Andy Kay calls “arguably, the best passer we’ve ever had at MICDS” began his athletic journey as a youth soccer player.

He continued to score points with his feet this fall, netting three goals for the Rams’ soccer team and kicking 72 extra points for the MICDS football team, a Class 4 state semifinalist.

But with a lacrosse stick in his hand, Gelven has a magic wand capable of placing a ball in the tightest of windows, and a telekinetic ability to remove obstacles from its path.

“The separator is how he manipulates defenses with his eyes,” Kay said. “Guys are trained to keep their sticks up and in the passing lanes. He’s figured out how to use subtle head movements to pull those sticks out of the lanes so he can put the ball where it needs to go.”

Once he finds the passing lane, quick hands, deft footwork and countless hours of ‘wall ball’ allow Gelven to pinpoint the earhole of a teammate’s helmet with laser precision.

“Being able to throw passes right on people’s ears is helpful. If it’s a bad pass, it’s most likely going to lead to a bad shot,” Gelven said.

Gelven is not averse to putting the ball in the net himself. He earned eight hat tricks, including the eye-popping 10-goal first half April 12 against Priory.

“I don’t remember half the goals, it happened so fast,” Gelven said. “I just got in the right positions, some were dodges, but most were other players making good plays, drawing a slide and I had the open shot.”

He scored 45 goals and ranked eighth in the area with 3 goals per game, but for Gelven, feeding his teammates is more rewarding.

Gelven dished out six assists in a victory over Rockhurst, divvied out eight helpers against Westminster and made six more deliveries against Vianney.

“Personally, I thought we played much more as a team compared to past years,” Gelven said. “If you’re getting assisted goals, it means you’re drawing slides, opening up their defense and getting good quality shots. I’d much rather play a team game.”

That team-first philosophy was tested when Gelven tested positive for mononucleosis and sat out four of the last five regular-season games. The Rams had won their previous three in-state games by a combined score of 62-8 prior to his illness.

“That was pretty heartbreaking because the team was firing on all cylinders,” Gelven said.

Built through Gelven’s image of selfless play, the Rams rallied to win all four games in his absence, including an 11-10 thriller over Chaminade.

“We have a bunch of guys with experience, so that really helped,” Gelven said. “The next guy stepped up and we kept rolling.”

Gelven played only one quarter in the regular-season finale against Eureka as he worked to regain his stamina after being bedridden for several weeks.

He showed no signs of rust when the playoffs arrived.

Gelven scored four goals, dished out two assists and collected a season-high six ground balls in a rematch with Eureka and produced another six-point performance in a semifinal win against SLUH, setting up a clash with De Smet for the state title for the third consecutive season.

But in the days leading up to the championship game, Gelven could feel the anxiety.

“I think the more you win, the higher the pressure becomes,” Gelven said.

In the championship game, Gelven’s excellence was on full display. Trailing 3-1 after the first quarter, MICDS clearly felt the frustration and it spilled over during timeouts.

“Things were heated in the huddles,” Gelven said. “I was trying to stay calm, get the team under control and take it from there.”

Gelven’s composure resulted in goals. He snuck behind his defender and accepted a pass from PJ Behan for his first goal, then scored another goal as he was knocked to the turf to send the teams into the locker room tied 3-3.

In the second half, Gelven’s ability to move defenders with his eyes and locate 53-goal scorer Mark Mintzlaff proved to be the difference in the game, as Gelven delivered perfect passes to Mintzlaff’s earhole three times to give the Rams a 7-4 lead.

“He and Mark developed a chemistry,” Kay said. “Landon could predict where he was going to be and spot feed balls there, and Mark was able to make the plays he needed to make.”

In the final 40 seconds, Gelven raced away from defenders with the ball in his stick as the clock reached its expiration. When the Rams’ student section rushed the field, he briefly separated himself from the scene to catch his breath, exhale and reminisce.

“This season was really special because of the selflessness of everybody on the team. Everyone had their moments, and it was a great team effort to win the games we did,” Gelven said.

Gelven will attend St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to continue his lacrosse career and study finance and computer science.

But before making passes on the college lacrosse field, he plans to embark on a different kind of feeding when he arrives in Philly.

“Larry’s Cheesesteaks is right across the street,” Gelven said. “I’ve got a lot of good food to try.”

And it’s a fairly safe bet that he will share some with his teammates.