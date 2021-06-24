All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Kacmarek's defensive prowess helps keep MICDS machine humming

Will Kacmarek knew at an early age where on the lacrosse field he wanted to play, and it was not on defense.
“I wanted to be the big shot scorer, the guy who gets all the glory,” Kacmarek said.
But at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds and with the lateral quickness of a point guard, Kacmarek is glad he agreed to wield the long pole of a defender.
So are his MICDS teammates.
Kacmarek wore the coveted No. 35 jersey this season for MICDS, the number awarded to the fiercest defensive leader, and he certainly lived up to that title. He collected 53 ground balls and spearheaded a defense that surrendered just 5.1 goals per game.
Through a season of setbacks and adversity, Kacmarek helped the Rams stay the course and win their seventh successive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship.
Kacmarek is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year.
Becoming an elite defender at 6-foot-6 contains its share of challenges, especially when trying to scoop up ground balls against shorter, quicker opponents.
“With the long pole, there are more places for (opponents) to hit my stick when I go into a crowd, and you definitely have to get low, which can be a challenge for me because of my height,” Kacmarek said.
He learned to master one of his favorite moves, kicking the ball into open space and then outsprinting his opponent to retrieve it.
In the rare instance Kacmarek does not win that race, he has another quality that kicks into gear.
“I like to play with an edge,” Kacmarek said. “A lot of people say that I’m really nice off the field and easy to talk to, but once I strap on a helmet, I have a switch and I play angry.”
Kacmarek won “The Bundy Family Award” this season, awarded to an MICDS boys lacrosse player who “embodies incredible compete level.”
It is that compete level that separates Kacmarek on the field.
After taking a penalty early in the state championship game that resulted in a De Smet goal and a 2-0 deficit, Kacmarek was stellar in anchoring a defense that held the Spartans scoreless for the next 17 minutes.
The result was a suffocating 10-6 championship game victory and the lowest scoring output of the season for the Spartans.
“Will is just dynamite, and fearless,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said the game.
But a semblance of concern made its way into the MICDS locker room in mid-April when captain and Georgetown signee Crawford Bundy, who was ranked as a top 25 player to watch by U.S. Lacrosse, needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Bundy missed his first game April 13, and the Rams lost 8-7 in overtime to De Smet. The loss snapped a 99-game winning streak against in-state opponents that began in 2014.
“They matched up really well against us in the midfield, they were competing with us and one thing led to another,” Kacmarek said. “That one really hurt, but being a leader on that team, I knew we had to respond.”
That response turned into an eight-game winning streak against Missouri foes, highlighted by tremendous defensive performances. Led by Kacmarek, MICDS surrendered only two goals against Lindbergh, SLUH and John Burroughs and four against Westminster and Priory.
That stretch also included a hard-fought 10-9 win at De Smet, a result that solidified the Spartans as a formidable challenger for the duration of the season.
“That game with De Smet humbled us and helped us realize that we can work on our game a lot more,” Kacmarek said. “We started focusing more in practice on the little stuff.”
Those practices ramped up in intensity after another in-state loss, a 10-9 setback to Chaminade in the regular-season finale in which the Red Devils became the only Missouri team to score double-digit goals against the Rams.
The Rams had 14 days to recalibrate before their playoff opener.
“That Monday we knew we had it coming,” Kacmarek said. “We ran sprints, we ran hills, we had fast-paced drills with consequences if we lost. It was like boot camp.”
Players like Luke Auble, Nick Scheele and Mark Mintzlaff slid into more prominent roles and Bundy eased his way back into the lineup. With several moving parts, the one constant was an MICDS defense led by Kacmarek.
The Rams won all three playoff games, two against the teams that had defeated MICDS during the season, and surrendered just 15 goals.
“We started this season wanting to be 10 goals better than everybody else, and we were fully confident in that, but then we got punched in the mouth,” Kacmarek said. “This (championship) definitely hit differently in how we were able to overcome the adversity of losing a couple of games and how we responded.”
Kacmarek gained 284 yards and scored four touchdowns as a tight end for the state runner-up MICDS football team and will be attending Ohio University on a football scholarship.
He also played 20 games at power forward for the 20-win MICDS basketball team.
As a result of his dedication and leadership, Kacmarek won the James A. Baur Award, presented to one male and one female athlete at MICDS for outstanding contributions to the school.
And perhaps now, after the path set by Kacmarek, the next aspiring lacrosse star who seeks “all the glory” will aspire to be a big-time defender instead of a big shot scorer.
2021 All-Metro boys lacrosse first team
A: Johnny Honig, senior, CBC
With the brute strength in his 6-foot-4 frame and his left-handed laser for a shot, Honig was a matchup nightmare for opponents. He ranked third in the area in goals (65), including the overtime game-winner in a 10-9 quarterfinal victory against SLUH, and tied for fourth in points (85), earning first-team all-state recognition. Following the lead of its senior captain, CBC went 13-3 and claimed the Metro Catholic Conference championship.
A: Landon Gelven, junior, MICDS
The lanky lefty quarterbacked the offense for the MSLA champion Rams, scoring 42 goals and leading MICDS with 45 assists while collecting 49 ground balls. A first team all-state selection, Gelvin recorded 10 games with at least five points, including matchups with state semifinalists De Smet, CBC and Chaminade, and finished as the third-leading point producer in the area. Gelvin has committed to play at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
A: Gavin Bomstad, junior, De Smet
With an explosive shot that mirrors his surname, Bomstad led the Spartans in goals (45) and assists (14) while collecting 42 ground balls. He notched a hat trick eight times, including five-goal performances against CBC, Chaminade and Webster Groves. A first-team all-state performer, Bomstad connected the right wires to propel De Smet to a 12-5 overall record and a state runner-up finish for the second consecutive season.
A: Pete Grebe, senior, Lindbergh
The all-time leader in career goals and points for Lindbergh, Grebe scored 59 goals, the fourth-highest total in the area, and added 20 assists. He scored 11 goals in the Flyers’ playoff run to the Show Me Cup championship, including a hat trick in an 11-7 victory over Seckman in the title game. A first-team all-state and all-academic selection, Grebe will continue his playing days at Elmhurst University.
M: Jeremiah Schumacher, senior, Eureka
Schumacher excelled both at midfield and attack, earning first-team all-state recognition. He led the Wildcats in goals (51) and assists (17) and scored multiple goals in every game except one while corralling 49 ground balls. A leader on and off the field, the senior captain rallied the lacrosse program to take part in a peaceful protest in Eureka last summer to support Black Lives Matter. He will continue his playing career at Queens University in Charlotte.
M: Bobby Conroy, senior, SLUH
Hustle plays and dynamic goals were the signature of Conroy, who led the Jr. Bills in goals (40) assists (18) and ground balls (46). A first-team all-state selection, Conroy scored 15 goals in his final three games, including a brilliant five-goal, two-assist display in a 10-9 state quarterfinal overtime loss to CBC. A fourth-place state medalist wrestler as a junior, Conroy will continue his lacrosse career at Bates College in Maine.
M: Cam Curry, senior, MICDS
When Georgetown-bound Crawford Bundy was forced to miss 11 games due to injury, Curry elevated his game by leading the Rams with 56 goals, the sixth-highest total in the area, while excelling defensively with 46 ground balls. A first-team all-state selection, Curry scored five goals on four occasions, including the Rams’ 10-6 victory over De Smet in the MSLA state championship game, winning the player of the game award.
D: Will Kacmarek, senior, MICDS
The All-Metro player of the year and the leading vote getter in all-state selections, Kacmarek spearheaded a MICDS defense that held area teams to 5.1 goals per game. His speed and agility allowed for the collection of 53 ground balls while the strength of his 6-foot-6 frame kept opponents away from high-scoring areas. The senior captain played a pivotal role in helping the Rams rebound from a pair of unusual regular-season losses to capture their seventh consecutive MSLA state title. Kacmarek will play football at Ohio University.
D: Drew Whitener, senior, Seckman
A first team all-state selection, Whitener relished the opportunity to cover the top offensive threat of each opponent and often held him scoreless. His size, physicality and savvy allowed Whitener to win tough matchups, collect 66 ground balls and even score a goal against Parkway South. Called the “heart and soul of the team” by coach Ian Brosch, Whitener helped Seckman achieve the best record in program history, earn its first playoff berth and reach the Show Me Cup final.
S: Drew Altic, senior, Chaminade
Altic won 74 percent of his faceoffs, creating a huge possession time advantage for Chaminade. The first team all-state selection at the specialist position won at least 10 faceoffs in nine of 13 games and won more than 90 percent of his faceoffs against SLUH, Eureka and Clayton. On the field, Altic collected 45 ground balls and scored three goals, including a huge tally in a 10-9 victory over MICDS. Off the field, he led the Chaminade winter conditioning program and created scouting reports before every game. He will be playing at Rockhurst University next season.
G: Bernie Kilcullen, senior, SLUH
Kilcullen led the area in save percentage (.660) and finished second in total saves (204) despite splitting time in goal the first four games. Highlight-reel saves were commonplace for Kilcullen, whose gray sweatpants found a way to steer sure goals away from their desired target. He made at least 12 saves in each of his final 11 games, including 15 in a 9-8 win against De Smet, 17 in a 6-4 loss to John Burroughs and a 19-save masterpiece in a 10-9 overtime loss to CBC in the state quarterfinals.
2021 All-Metro boys lacrosse second team
A: Ethan Deutsch, senior, Ladue
The leading point-producer in the area (116), Deutsch scored 81 goals and added 35 assists for the Rams, earning first team all-state honors. He scored 10 goals against both Kirkwood and Webster Groves, eight against Parkway West and seven against Clayton, leading a Ladue offense that averaged 13.5 goals per game.
A: Jake Mitchell, senior, CBC
Mitchell scored 41 goals and his 34 assists placed fifth in the area, earning second team all-state honors for the 13-3 Cadets. He compiled eight points four times and scored six goals against Chaminade, helping CBC defeat the Red Devils for the first time since 2014 en route to a Metro Catholic Conference championship.
A: Andrew Morton, senior, Kirkwood
Morton placed fifth in the area with 57 goals and added 14 assists for the Pioneers, earning second team all-state honors. He scored at least five goals in a game six times, including a five-goal outburst in an 11-4 victory against Webster Groves in the inaugural battle for the Mini Frisco Bell. Morton’s strong leadership and play helped Kirkwood win eight of its last 10 games.
M: PJ Behan, junior, MICDS
Behan remained an electrifying, physical presence in the midfield while making a splash offensively for the Rams, earning second team all-state recognition. He led MICDS with 90 ground balls, scored 31 goals and added 15 assists. Committed to play at Brown, Behan scored the tying and game-winning goals in a 12-11 victory against Shawnee Mission East (Kan.).
M: Chris Anderson, junior, De Smet
The second-leading scorer for the Spartans, Anderson scored 39 goals and added 13 assists, earning first team all-state honors. He scored four goals in a 10-9 victory against MICDS as De Smet became the first team from Missouri to defeat the Rams since 2014. He also collected 42 ground balls for the state runner-up Spartans.
M: Nathan Benson, junior, Lindbergh
Benson collected 112 ground balls, one of four area players to reach the century mark, and won 66 percent of his faceoffs, earning second team all-state honors. He played shutdown defense and added seven goals and six assists for the Flyers, who won the Show Me Cup.
D: Nolan Ruder, senior, De Smet
A first team all-state performer, Ruder was a force for a stalwart De Smet defense that surrendered double-digit goals in only six of 17 contests. He collected 48 ground balls and scored four goals for the state runner-up Spartans. He will continue playing at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.
D: Grant Purdy, senior, MICDS
No matchup assignment was too daunting for Purdy, whose physicality and speed helped him earn first team all-state honors. An All-Metro first team middle linebacker for the Class 4 state runner-up Rams football team, Purdy collected 29 ground balls for the state champion lacrosse team. He will play football at Washington University.
D: Jack McCook, senior, De Smet
McCook collected 38 ground balls and provided a smothering defensive presence, earning first team all-state honors. He faced off against the top offensive talent in the area and helped De Smet give up an average of only 6.8 goals per game and reach the state title game in a 12-5 season.
S: Jacob Goldstein, sophomore, Ladue
Goldstein was a ground ball vacuum, leading the area with 197 scoops for an average of 12.3 per game. He won 71 percent of his faceoffs and added 21 goals and 14 assists, earning second team all-state honors. The versatile Goldstein was a key contributor for a Ladue team that earned a berth in the state championship playoff bracket.
G: Kyle Granquist, junior, De Smet
The clutch save was the trademark of Granquist, whose shorthanded stop in overtime helped De Smet end the 99-game winning streak of MICDS against Missouri teams. His 6.77 goals against average ranked sixth in the area and his 171 total saves tied for fifth, earning first team all-state recognition.
2021 All-Metro boys lacrosse third team
A: Max Arnone, senior, Wentzville
Arnone scored 71 goals, the second-highest total in the area, and his 85 points tied for fourth best. He scored at least seven goals in half of his games and earned second team all-state recognition while helping Wentzville achieve a 9-5 overall record.
A: Carter Coleman, senior, Priory
Coleman scored 36 goals and added 12 assists while collecting 49 ground balls, leading the Ravens in points and earning second team all-state recognition. The senior captain scored at least three goals in seven games, highlighted by a five-goal performance against Lindbergh.
A: Stewart Dove, senior, Ladue
Dove scored 52 goals and added 49 assists, joining teammate Ethan Deutsch as the only 100-point scorers in the area. He dished out 10 assists in a game against Clayton and had three games of at least 10 points, earning second team all-state recognition.
A: Bryce Sullivan, junior, Chaminade
Nicknamed “Captain Fun” for his skill at organizing team-bonding activities, Sullivan was no fun to cover for opposing defenses, netting a hat trick in all but two regular season games. He led Chaminade is goals (39) and assists (23) and was named second-team all-state.
M: Crawford Bundy, senior, MICDS
Bundy scored 25 goals and added 14 assists in his first six games before needing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He returned to score seven playoff goals, including five in the second quarter in an 18-7 semifinal victory over Chaminade. He will play at Georgetown University.
M: Luke Kane, senior, Webster Groves
Kane tied for fifth in the area in scoring with 85 points, earning second team all-state honors. He scored 48 goals, added 37 assists and gathered 95 ground balls, all totals that placed him in the top 10 in the area in those categories.
M: Cannen Barcom, senior, Vianney
The second-leading point-producer on the Golden Griffins, Barcom scored 35 goals and added 12 assists, earning second team all-state recognition. He became a force in every area throughout the season, scooping 48 ground balls and winning 25 of 34 faceoffs.
D: Murphy Reese, senior, Priory
Exceptional positioning and anticipation allowed Reese to fluster the top offensive players in the area. He gathered 59 ground balls and was a key element in a defense that held opponents to six or fewer goals in nine of 17 games. He earned second team all-state recognition.
D: Xavier Silva, senior, John Burroughs
A physical presence with excellent lateral speed, Silva finished second on the Bombers in ground ball collection and helped John Burroughs hold eight of 15 opponents to six goals or fewer. He earned second team all-state honors.
S: Joe Cavanaugh, junior, Chaminade
Faceoff excellence was one of many skills for Cavanaugh, who earned second team all-state recognition. He won 74 percent of his faceoffs, collected 61 ground balls and scored three goals, two in a quarterfinal playoff win over John Burroughs.
G: Sam Siebert, junior, Seckman
Seibert ranked second among goalies with a 5.75 goals against average and tied for third with a .648 save percentage, earning second team all-state honors. He stopped 18 of 25 shots in a 10-7 playoff win over Summit, helping Seckman reach the Show Me Cup title game.
