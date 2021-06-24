All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Kacmarek's defensive prowess helps keep MICDS machine humming

Will Kacmarek knew at an early age where on the lacrosse field he wanted to play, and it was not on defense.

“I wanted to be the big shot scorer, the guy who gets all the glory,” Kacmarek said.

But at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds and with the lateral quickness of a point guard, Kacmarek is glad he agreed to wield the long pole of a defender.

So are his MICDS teammates.

Kacmarek wore the coveted No. 35 jersey this season for MICDS, the number awarded to the fiercest defensive leader, and he certainly lived up to that title. He collected 53 ground balls and spearheaded a defense that surrendered just 5.1 goals per game.

Through a season of setbacks and adversity, Kacmarek helped the Rams stay the course and win their seventh successive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship.

Kacmarek is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year.

Becoming an elite defender at 6-foot-6 contains its share of challenges, especially when trying to scoop up ground balls against shorter, quicker opponents.