All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Kacmarek's defensive prowess helps keep MICDS machine humming
From the 2021 All-Metro boys lacrosse series
Will Kacmarek knew at an early age where on the lacrosse field he wanted to play, and it was not on defense.

“I wanted to be the big shot scorer, the guy who gets all the glory,” Kacmarek said.

But at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds and with the lateral quickness of a point guard, Kacmarek is glad he agreed to wield the long pole of a defender.

So are his MICDS teammates.

Kacmarek wore the coveted No. 35 jersey this season for MICDS, the number awarded to the fiercest defensive leader, and he certainly lived up to that title. He collected 53 ground balls and spearheaded a defense that surrendered just 5.1 goals per game.

Through a season of setbacks and adversity, Kacmarek helped the Rams stay the course and win their seventh successive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship.

Kacmarek is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year.

Becoming an elite defender at 6-foot-6 contains its share of challenges, especially when trying to scoop up ground balls against shorter, quicker opponents.

“With the long pole, there are more places for (opponents) to hit my stick when I go into a crowd, and you definitely have to get low, which can be a challenge for me because of my height,” Kacmarek said.

He learned to master one of his favorite moves, kicking the ball into open space and then outsprinting his opponent to retrieve it.

In the rare instance Kacmarek does not win that race, he has another quality that kicks into gear.

“I like to play with an edge,” Kacmarek said. “A lot of people say that I’m really nice off the field and easy to talk to, but once I strap on a helmet, I have a switch and I play angry.”

Will Kacmarek, MICDS lacrosse

Will Kacmarek displays some of the hardware from his senior season at MICDS. Kacmarek is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kacmarek won “The Bundy Family Award” this season, awarded to an MICDS boys lacrosse player who “embodies incredible compete level.”

It is that compete level that separates Kacmarek on the field.

After taking a penalty early in the state championship game that resulted in a De Smet goal and a 2-0 deficit, Kacmarek was stellar in anchoring a defense that held the Spartans scoreless for the next 17 minutes.

The result was a suffocating 10-6 championship game victory and the lowest scoring output of the season for the Spartans.

“Will is just dynamite, and fearless,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said the game.

But a semblance of concern made its way into the MICDS locker room in mid-April when captain and Georgetown signee Crawford Bundy, who was ranked as a top 25 player to watch by U.S. Lacrosse, needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Bundy missed his first game April 13, and the Rams lost 8-7 in overtime to De Smet. The loss snapped a 99-game winning streak against in-state opponents that began in 2014.

“They matched up really well against us in the midfield, they were competing with us and one thing led to another,” Kacmarek said. “That one really hurt, but being a leader on that team, I knew we had to respond.”

That response turned into an eight-game winning streak against Missouri foes, highlighted by tremendous defensive performances. Led by Kacmarek, MICDS surrendered only two goals against Lindbergh, SLUH and John Burroughs and four against Westminster and Priory.

That stretch also included a hard-fought 10-9 win at De Smet, a result that solidified the Spartans as a formidable challenger for the duration of the season.

“That game with De Smet humbled us and helped us realize that we can work on our game a lot more,” Kacmarek said. “We started focusing more in practice on the little stuff.”

Will Kacmarek, MICDS lacrosse

Will Kacmarek is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year. The senior defensive stalwart helped lead MICDS to its seventh consecutive state title. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Those practices ramped up in intensity after another in-state loss, a 10-9 setback to Chaminade in the regular-season finale in which the Red Devils became the only Missouri team to score double-digit goals against the Rams.

The Rams had 14 days to recalibrate before their playoff opener.

“That Monday we knew we had it coming,” Kacmarek said. “We ran sprints, we ran hills, we had fast-paced drills with consequences if we lost. It was like boot camp.”

Players like Luke Auble, Nick Scheele and Mark Mintzlaff slid into more prominent roles and Bundy eased his way back into the lineup. With several moving parts, the one constant was an MICDS defense led by Kacmarek.

The Rams won all three playoff games, two against the teams that had defeated MICDS during the season, and surrendered just 15 goals.

“We started this season wanting to be 10 goals better than everybody else, and we were fully confident in that, but then we got punched in the mouth,” Kacmarek said. “This (championship) definitely hit differently in how we were able to overcome the adversity of losing a couple of games and how we responded.”

Kacmarek gained 284 yards and scored four touchdowns as a tight end for the state runner-up MICDS football team and will be attending Ohio University on a football scholarship.

He also played 20 games at power forward for the 20-win MICDS basketball team.

As a result of his dedication and leadership, Kacmarek won the James A. Baur Award, presented to one male and one female athlete at MICDS for outstanding contributions to the school.

And perhaps now, after the path set by Kacmarek, the next aspiring lacrosse star who seeks “all the glory” will aspire to be a big-time defender instead of a big shot scorer.

