Led the area in goals (71) and goals per game (3.9), earning first-team all-state status. Adamovsky ranked third in the area with 87 points, highlighted by a nine-point outburst against Seckman. He collected 48 ground balls and helped the Lancers score double-digit goals in 15 of 18 contests. Named an Academic All-American, Adamovsky will play lacrosse at Elmhurst University.