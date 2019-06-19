The Junior Billikens’ senior attackman scored 61 goals to become SLUH’s all-time career leader in points while leading his team back to the MSLA semifinals for a second successive year. He earned first-team all-state recognition and first-team all-MCC honors for the second year in a row. The academic all-American will attend the University of Alabama.
