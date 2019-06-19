The University of Colorado Boulder commit led the area in goals (88) for the second consecutive year and had the fourth-most points (112). The Wildcats’ attackman is a three-time first-team all-state selection and two-time all-American. He finished his career at Eureka with 278 goals and 67 assists, leading the Wildcats to a record of 32-11, with back-to-back MSLA state championship semifinal appearances, in his junior and senior seasons.
