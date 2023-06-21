Colin Pim, sophomore, Priory By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Compiled a 9-6 mark this season and ranked in the area top seven in both saves (200) and goals against average (8.04). Pim was named to the Class 2 all-state second team. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse second team