D: Drew Whitener, senior, Seckman

A first team all-state selection, Whitener relished the opportunity to cover the top offensive threat of each opponent and often held him scoreless. His size, physicality and savvy allowed Whitener to win tough matchups, collect 66 ground balls and even score a goal against Parkway South. Called the “heart and soul of the team” by coach Ian Brosch, Whitener helped Seckman achieve the best record in program history, earn its first playoff berth and reach the Show Me Cup final.