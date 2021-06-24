 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D: Drew Whitener, senior, Seckman
0 comments

D: Drew Whitener, senior, Seckman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drew Whitener, Seckman

Drew Whitener, Seckman lacrosse

A first team all-state selection, Whitener relished the opportunity to cover the top offensive threat of each opponent and often held him scoreless. His size, physicality and savvy allowed Whitener to win tough matchups, collect 66 ground balls and even score a goal against Parkway South. Called the “heart and soul of the team” by coach Ian Brosch, Whitener helped Seckman achieve the best record in program history, earn its first playoff berth and reach the Show Me Cup final.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports