 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Ethan Divis, senior, Chaminade

  • 0
Ethan Divis, Chaminade

Ethan Divis, Chaminade lacrosse

Scooped 54 ground balls and forced more than 30 turnovers, earning first team all-state honors. Divis served as the primary shutdown defender and moved to a long stick middie position in late-game situations to help the Red Devils go 11-3 in their final 14 contests, holding opponents to 6.6 goals per game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News