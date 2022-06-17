D: Ethan Divis, senior, Chaminade

Scooped 54 ground balls and forced more than 30 turnovers, earning first team all-state honors. Divis served as the primary shutdown defender and moved to a long stick middie position in late-game situations to help the Red Devils go 11-3 in their final 14 contests, holding opponents to 6.6 goals per game.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
