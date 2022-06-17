D: Henry Emms, senior, De Smet

Collected 53 ground balls as the keystone of the Spartans defense, earning first-team all-state recognition. Emms was equally adept at stifling opponents, dislodging the ball and clearing the zone as De Smet yielded just 6.8 goals per game against in-state competition and held MICDS to their lowest goal total of the season in the state championship game.
