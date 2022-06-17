D: Henry Oliver, freshman, MICDS

Led state champion Rams in caused turnovers, earning first-team all-state recognition. Oliver helped the MICDS defense surrender just 4.6 goals to in-state opponents, allowing only one team to eclipse eight goals in a game. He collected 46 ground balls.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today