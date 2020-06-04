D: Jake Burmeister, MICDS

Graduation year: 2016
Before moving on to play at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Burmeister anchored one of the best team defenses the metro area has ever seen. The 2016 Rams won their third consecutive state title with an 18-1 record on the strength of a defense that permitted just 3.9 goals per game — and only 2.5 per game against in-state opponents. A first-team All-State and All-America selection, Burmeister was considered one of the area’s top five defenders.
