D: Joe Weiss, senior, SLUH

Scooped 47 ground balls and imposed a physical presence, earning second-team all-state recognition. Weiss provided the leadership on the back line to help the Jr. Bills recover from an 0-4 start and win 11 of their last 15 contests, going 5-0 in one-goal games in that span.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
