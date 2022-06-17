 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Joe Weiss, senior, SLUH

Scooped 47 ground balls and imposed a physical presence, earning second-team all-state recognition. Weiss provided the leadership on the back line to help the Jr. Bills recover from an 0-4 start and win 11 of their last 15 contests, going 5-0 in one-goal games in that span.

