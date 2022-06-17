 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Kai Tschudy, senior, MICDS

Kai Tschudy, MICDS

Kai Tschudy, MICDS lacrosse

Led the Rams defense to a miniscule 5.4 goals against average, earning first-team all-state honors. Tschudy drew the assignment of marking the top offensive threat of the opposition and often held him completely off the scoreboard as the Rams held 12 of their 19 opponents to five goals or fewer. He contributed 32 ground balls and two assists.

News