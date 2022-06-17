D: Liam Kluesner, junior, Eureka

Led Eureka in ground balls (72) and caused turnovers (48), earning first-team all-state honors. Kluesner accepted the toughest matchup each game willingly and effectively. He corralled 10 ground balls against Parkway South, seven against CBC and Priory and scored a goal against Lafayette.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
