D: Tommy Emms, De Smet

Graduation year: 2019
A late addition to the Spartans squad, Emms immediately cracked the varsity squad as a junior in his first season of lacrosse. During his senior season, Emms won 80 ground balls and held many of the area’s top scorers well below their averages. The lone unanimous defensive selection on the 2019 All-State first team, Emms won 50 percent of the face offs he took, despite only stepping to center circle when the Spartans were behind or when the opposing team sent its top face off man to square off.
