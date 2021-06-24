D: Will Kacmarek, senior, MICDS

The All-Metro player of the year and the leading vote getter in all-state selections, Kacmarek spearheaded a MICDS defense that held area teams to 5.1 goals per game. His speed and agility allowed for the collection of 53 ground balls while the strength of his 6-foot-6 frame kept opponents away from high-scoring areas. The senior captain played a pivotal role in helping the Rams rebound from a pair of unusual regular-season losses to capture their seventh consecutive MSLA state title. Kacmarek will play football at Ohio University.