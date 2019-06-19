Subscribe for 99¢
Daniel Kinzel, De Smet

Daniel Kinzel, De Smet lacrosse

The Spartans’ attackman and four-year starter played a key role on two state finalist teams. He got a slightly late start this year because he was playing for a state hockey championship. Once Kinzel traded his skates for cleats, he launched a full-on assault on enemy goalies, scoring 51 goals and dishing out 45 assists for 96 total points. A three-time first-team all-MCC honoree, Kinzel was selected to the all-state first team in 2019. He will attend the University of Mississippi.