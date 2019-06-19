The Spartans’ attackman and four-year starter played a key role on two state finalist teams. He got a slightly late start this year because he was playing for a state hockey championship. Once Kinzel traded his skates for cleats, he launched a full-on assault on enemy goalies, scoring 51 goals and dishing out 45 assists for 96 total points. A three-time first-team all-MCC honoree, Kinzel was selected to the all-state first team in 2019. He will attend the University of Mississippi.
Most popular
-
Kalkbrenner, Kasubke among local standouts making waves with club teams
-
Marquette's Linenbroker rallies to win Gateway Junior PGA Championship
-
All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Goddin evolves into complete player for Lafayette
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic