The young faceoff specialist and Flip Naumberg Award winner earned All-MCC and All-State honors for the Red Devils. Altic won 192 of 240 faceoffs (80 percent) over the season. He also won 100 percent of his faceoffs in two different games. Altic won 12 of 14 faceoffs and scored a goal in Chaminade’s 10-6 loss to Eureka in a MSLA state championship quarterfinal. 