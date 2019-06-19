The three-time all-state, all-MCC senior goes down as the best goalie in De Smet’s storied history. Radke’s 240 saves this spring led the metro area and the entire state of Missouri. Each one also set a new school record for the Spartans. Radke leaves De Smet with 762 career saves, over 200 more than the previous record holder. Radke also earned academic all-American honors this year.
