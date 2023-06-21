Finley Desai, senior, John Burroughs By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Midfielder was selected as a Class 2 first-team all-state player after a season in which he scored 39 goals and tallied 56 points. Desai also amassed 32 ground balls for the Bombers. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse second team