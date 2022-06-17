 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
G: Andrew Stapf, senior, Wentzville

Led area in total saves (274) and save percentage (.648), helping Wentzville earn the Show Me Cup title. Stapf stopped 79 of 113 shots (.699) during the playoffs, including 23-save gem in a semifinal win over Summit and a 25-save performance in the Show Me Cup final against Kirkwood. He will play lacrosse at Columbia College.

