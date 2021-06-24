G: Bernie Kilcullen, senior, SLUH

Kilcullen led the area in save percentage (.660) and finished second in total saves (204) despite splitting time in goal the first four games. Highlight-reel saves were commonplace for Kilcullen, whose gray sweatpants found a way to steer sure goals away from their desired target. He made at least 12 saves in each of his final 11 games, including 15 in a 9-8 win against De Smet, 17 in a 6-4 loss to John Burroughs and a 19-save masterpiece in a 10-9 overtime loss to CBC in the state quarterfinals.