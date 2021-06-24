 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
G: Bernie Kilcullen, senior, SLUH
0 comments

G: Bernie Kilcullen, senior, SLUH

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bernie Kilcullen, SLUH

Bernie Kilcullen, SLUH lacrosse

Kilcullen led the area in save percentage (.660) and finished second in total saves (204) despite splitting time in goal the first four games. Highlight-reel saves were commonplace for Kilcullen, whose gray sweatpants found a way to steer sure goals away from their desired target. He made at least 12 saves in each of his final 11 games, including 15 in a 9-8 win against De Smet, 17 in a 6-4 loss to John Burroughs and a 19-save masterpiece in a 10-9 overtime loss to CBC in the state quarterfinals.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports