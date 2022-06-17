 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
G: Kyle Granquist, senior, De Smet

Ranked fourth in the area in both save percentage (.616) and goals against average (7.38) earning second-team all-state and MCC defensive player of the year honors. Granquist made 205 total saves, reaching double-digit save totals 14 times. Named Academic All-American, Granquist will play lacrosse at Centre College in Kentucky.

