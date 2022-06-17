G: Sam Siebert, senior, Seckman

Ranked second in save percentage (.644), fourth in saves (210) and sixth in goals against average (8.29), earning first-team all-state honors. Siebert recorded double-digit saves in every game, including 23 in a playoff game against De Smet and 21 in a 9-8 victory over Eureka, helping the Jaguars qualify for the State Cup playoffs for the first time. He will play lacrosse at Indiana Tech, the NAIA national runner-up.
