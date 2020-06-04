GK: Matt Trowbridge, MICDS

Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 player of the year manned the net as the Rams won three consecutive MSLA state titles. Trowbridge was the first player from Missouri selected to play in the prestigious UnderArmour All-America Game, which had never had a player from the state participate in its first nine years. Trowbridge stopped 136 shots in 808 minutes of play his senior season and capped it off by allowing just one goal in the Rams’ 7-1 victory over SLUH in the 2016 state title contest. Trowbridge committed to the University of Michigan in the summer after his freshman year.
