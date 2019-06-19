Subscribe for 99¢
The two-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys lacrosse player of the year capped his record-breaking high school career with a 137-point season in which he scored 72 goals, had 65 assists and 44 ground balls. After breaking the single-season record for points with 146 as a junior, Bundy became Missouri's all-time career points leader, finishing with 421. Bundy is a four-time, first-team all-state honoree and two-time captain of the Adrenaline All-American team. His six-goal, one-assist performance in the Rams' 15-1 rout of De Smet earned him his second state championship game MVP award. He won his first as a sophomore in 2017. Bundy will play Division I college lacrosse at Georgetown.