The physical midfielder and Class 4 all-state football linebacker is headed to Penn State on a lacrosse scholarship. Carpenter piled up 86 points (third most on his team) on 61 goals and 24 assists while helping MICDS win its sixth consecutive state title. Carpenter is an all-American and two-time all-state selection.
