Won 79.1% of faceoffs, which was third in the area, and scooped up an area-best 261 ground balls, earning All-American and first-team all-state honors. Goldstein far and away led the area in ground balls per game (16.3) and also paced the area with 310 faceoffs won. Also finished fourth in the area with 53 goals for the Class 1 runner-up Rams. Goldstein will play lacrosse at Gettysburg (Pa.) College.