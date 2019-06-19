The Lindenwood University signee had 31 goals and 53 assists (84 points) in helping the Wildcats secure their second MSLA state championship semifinal appearance in as many years. Van Kleeck is an academic all-American and two-time second-team all-state honoree. He finished his career at Eureka with 65 goals and 96 assists.
Most popular
-
Kalkbrenner, Kasubke among local standouts making waves with club teams
-
Marquette's Linenbroker rallies to win Gateway Junior PGA Championship
-
All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Goddin evolves into complete player for Lafayette
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic