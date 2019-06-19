The Rams' netminder made a difficult position look easy, especially in the clutch. The two-time first-team all-American and all-stater gave up a total of seven goals over three state championship games his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. McGuire captained an MICDS defense in 2019 that replaced all its starters from the previous year and still allowed only 4.8 goals per game on 146 saves. McGuire held fellow two-time all-American Chase Baker of Eureka to 0 goals on 14 shots in a 17-3 MICDS victory on May 5, and held a powerful De Smet squad to just one goal in the title game.
