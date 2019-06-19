The Cleveland State commit had 41 goals, 30 assists and 44 ground balls to lead a talented, young Griffins squad to a 14-4 record and the quarterfinals of the MSLA state playoffs. Celeslie was a first-team all-stater and a unanimous first-team All-Metro Catholic Conference selection after earning Under Armour Midwest Underclass All-American honors in the summer of 2018.
Most popular
-
Kalkbrenner, Kasubke among local standouts making waves with club teams
-
Marquette's Linenbroker rallies to win Gateway Junior PGA Championship
-
All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Goddin evolves into complete player for Lafayette
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic