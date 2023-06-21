Leyton Usry, freshman, Parkway West By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scored 39 goals and tallied 65 points. Usry was selected to the Class 1 all-state squad as a first-team attacker. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse third team