At De Smet, wearing the No. 40 jersey is a prestige bestowed on the one player deemed the “heart of the team.” Wetzel did the No. 40 proud with 66 goals, 53 assists and 119 points, the third-most in the metro area and second-most in a single season for the tradition-rich Spartans. The midfielder earned all-American honors to go with his two first-team all-state selections and three first-team, all-MCC awards. Wetzel helped power De Smet to a 16-5 record and a berth in the MSLA state championship game. Wetzel had incredible performances throughout the season, scoring 11, 10, nine, eight and seven points in individual games. His 11-point performance was eight goals and three assists against Eureka in the MSLA state championship semifinals. Wetzel finished his high school career with the second-most career points at De Smet. He will attend the University of Alabama.
