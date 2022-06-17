M: Bjorn Sjogren, senior, MICDS

Scored 51 goals and added 23 assists, earning first-team all-state honors. Sjogren, who was also a second-team All-Metro defensive back in football, displayed his versatility and stamina on both ends of the field. He scored eight goals against CBC and netted five against both Chaminade and Ladue. Named an Academic All-American by USA Lacrosse.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today