M: Bjorn Sjogren, senior, MICDS

Bjorn Sjogren, MICDS

Bjorn Sjogren, MICDS lacrosse

Scored 51 goals and added 23 assists, earning first-team all-state honors. Sjogren, who was also a second-team All-Metro defensive back in football, displayed his versatility and stamina on both ends of the field. He scored eight goals against CBC and netted five against both Chaminade and Ladue. Named an Academic All-American by USA Lacrosse.

