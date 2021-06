Hustle plays and dynamic goals were the signature of Conroy, who led the Jr. Bills in goals (40) assists (18) and ground balls (46). A first-team all-state selection, Conroy scored 15 goals in his final three games, including a brilliant five-goal, two-assist display in a 10-9 state quarterfinal overtime loss to CBC. A fourth-place state medalist wrestler as a junior, Conroy will continue his lacrosse career at Bates College in Maine.