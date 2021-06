When Georgetown-bound Crawford Bundy was forced to miss 11 games due to injury, Curry elevated his game by leading the Rams with 56 goals, the sixth-highest total in the area, while excelling defensively with 46 ground balls. A first-team all-state selection, Curry scored five goals on four occasions, including the Rams’ 10-6 victory over De Smet in the MSLA state championship game, winning the player of the game award.