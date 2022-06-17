M: Chris Anderson, senior, De Smet

Tied for the area lead in goals (70) and goals per game (3.9), earning All-American and first-team all-state status. Anderson ranked fifth in points (89), including nine-point explosions against John Burroughs and Ladue. His relentless motor helped him secure 45 ground balls and helped the Spartans secure a third consecutive trip to the state finals. He will play lacrosse at Cleveland State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today