M: Chris Anderson, senior, De Smet

Chris Anderson, De Smet

Chris Anderson, De Smet lacrosse

Tied for the area lead in goals (70) and goals per game (3.9), earning All-American and first-team all-state status. Anderson ranked fifth in points (89), including nine-point explosions against John Burroughs and Ladue. His relentless motor helped him secure 45 ground balls and helped the Spartans secure a third consecutive trip to the state finals. He will play lacrosse at Cleveland State.

