M: Connor Quinn, junior, Eureka

Ranked third in the area in goals (61) and fifth in points (86), earning first-team all-state recognition. Quinn, who entered the season with only five career points, collected nine-point outings against Vianney and Lafayette and helped Eureka earn a spot in the State Cup playoffs.

News