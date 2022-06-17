M: Danny Campbell, senior, SLUH

Led the Jr. Bills with 39 goals, earning second-team all-state recognition. Campbell scored 17 goals during a six-game winning streak that included a five-goal performance against John Burroughs to propel SLUH to the state semifinal round for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
Ben Vessa
