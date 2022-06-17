 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Finley Desai, junior, John Burroughs

  • 0

Compiled 34 goals, 12 assists and 48 ground balls, earning second-team all-state honors. Desai showed his versatility against Francis Howell with six goals and four ground balls in helping John Burroughs earn the No. 4 seed in the State Cup playoffs, the best ranking in program history.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News