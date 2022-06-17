M: Finley Desai, junior, John Burroughs

Compiled 34 goals, 12 assists and 48 ground balls, earning second-team all-state honors. Desai showed his versatility against Francis Howell with six goals and four ground balls in helping John Burroughs earn the No. 4 seed in the State Cup playoffs, the best ranking in program history.
Ben Vessa
